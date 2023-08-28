HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Edappadi Palaniswami criticises ‘omission’ of Jayalalithaa’s name on CMRL’s public address system

The AIADMK leader demanded that former CM Jayalalithaa’s name be restored in the mention of the station at the Koyambedu moffusil bus terminus, failing which his party would stage a protest, he said in a statement

August 28, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday took exception to the reported omission of the reference to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa while announcing, on the Chennai Metro Rail’s public address system, the name of the station for the mofussil bus terminus in Koyambedu.  

In a statement, he gave an account of milestones achieved during the previous AIADMK regime, during 2011-21, with regard to the Metro Rail project.

Over the past few days, the announcement being made at Chennai Metro, while calling out the name of the station, was merely the “mofussil bus terminus,” Mr. Palaniswami complained, urging the State government to restore to the original name of the station (with reference to Jayalalithaa) while making these announcements.

Mr. Palaniswami said that if the original name of the station was not restored in the CMRL announcements, his party would hold a demonstration in front of the CMRL’s office.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Metro Rail / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.