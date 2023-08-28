Edappadi Palaniswami criticises ‘omission’ of Jayalalithaa’s name on CMRL’s public address system

August 28, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday took exception to the reported omission of the reference to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa while announcing, on the Chennai Metro Rail’s public address system, the name of the station for the mofussil bus terminus in Koyambedu.

In a statement, he gave an account of milestones achieved during the previous AIADMK regime, during 2011-21, with regard to the Metro Rail project.

Over the past few days, the announcement being made at Chennai Metro, while calling out the name of the station, was merely the “mofussil bus terminus,” Mr. Palaniswami complained, urging the State government to restore to the original name of the station (with reference to Jayalalithaa) while making these announcements.

Mr. Palaniswami said that if the original name of the station was not restored in the CMRL announcements, his party would hold a demonstration in front of the CMRL’s office.