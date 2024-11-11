ADVERTISEMENT

ED restitutes property worth ₹12.73 crore in Saidapet

Published - November 11, 2024 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Investigation showed that a group had encroached upon a land and later sold it to a third party

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate, Chennai, has restituted a property worth ₹12.73 crore to the rightful claimant in an anti-money laundering case, according to a press release. The ED began the investigation based on the Central Crime Branch’s First Information Report (FIR). The FIR, which was registered, had a complaint with regard to land grabbing.

Investigation showed that a group had encroached upon a land in the Saidapet taluk, the release said. Subsequently, they forged the documents, claimed ownership, and sold the land to a third party.

A provisional order was issued by the ED in March 2017 and attached this property, which was worth ₹11.4 crore at that time. Later, a prosecution complaint was filed before the Principle Session Judge Court, Chennai. The present value of the property is ₹12.73 crore, and it was restituted to the rightful claimant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US