 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED restitutes property worth ₹12.73 crore in Saidapet

Investigation showed that a group had encroached upon a land and later sold it to a third party

Published - November 11, 2024 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate, Chennai, has restituted a property worth ₹12.73 crore to the rightful claimant in an anti-money laundering case, according to a press release. The ED began the investigation based on the Central Crime Branch’s First Information Report (FIR). The FIR, which was registered, had a complaint with regard to land grabbing.

Investigation showed that a group had encroached upon a land in the Saidapet taluk, the release said. Subsequently, they forged the documents, claimed ownership, and sold the land to a third party.

A provisional order was issued by the ED in March 2017 and attached this property, which was worth ₹11.4 crore at that time. Later, a prosecution complaint was filed before the Principle Session Judge Court, Chennai. The present value of the property is ₹12.73 crore, and it was restituted to the rightful claimant.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.