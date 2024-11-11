ED restitutes property worth ₹12.73 crore in Saidapet

The Enforcement Directorate, Chennai, has restituted a property worth ₹12.73 crore to the rightful claimant in an anti-money laundering case, according to a press release. The ED began the investigation based on the Central Crime Branch’s First Information Report (FIR). The FIR, which was registered, had a complaint with regard to land grabbing.

Investigation showed that a group had encroached upon a land in the Saidapet taluk, the release said. Subsequently, they forged the documents, claimed ownership, and sold the land to a third party.

A provisional order was issued by the ED in March 2017 and attached this property, which was worth ₹11.4 crore at that time. Later, a prosecution complaint was filed before the Principle Session Judge Court, Chennai. The present value of the property is ₹12.73 crore, and it was restituted to the rightful claimant.