ED registers case against its own officer in Madurai, shifts probe to Delhi 

Special Task Force books Enforcement Officer Ankit Tiwari based on DVAC case

December 26, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
A file photo of a vigilance team bringing Enforcement Officer Ankit Tiwari after he appeared before the court in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 12 December 2023. He was arrested on the charges of taking bribe from a government doctor.

A file photo of a vigilance team bringing Enforcement Officer Ankit Tiwari after he appeared before the court in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 12 December 2023. He was arrested on the charges of taking bribe from a government doctor. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

In yet another twist to the escalating tension between the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Tamil Nadu police, the Special Task Force (STF) of the ED, Delhi, has registered a case against Enforcement Officer, Madurai, Ankit Tiwari.

According to police sources, the central agency has booked a Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Mr. Tiwari who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on charges of demanding and accepting ₹20 lakh bribe from a doctor in Dindigul early this month. 

Registration of an ECIR is usually done before initiating action under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Investigation in the case would shift to Delhi as the STF was headquartered there, the sources said.

The ECIR against Mr. Tiwari comes close on the heels of the State police registering a case against the Assistant Director of Enforcement, Sub-Zonal Office, Madurai, and 14 others on charges of preventing the DVAC search team officials from discharging their duties. 

It was alleged that the investigators were prevented from entering the chamber of Mr. Tiwari to conduct a search after his arrest. After waiting for more than three hours, the DVAC sought the assistance of the Madurai city police and entered the premises, the sources said.

While the ED alleged that the search was illegal and even lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal that sensitive and confidential documents were stolen, the DVAC maintained that the designated court in Madurai was informed of the search.

After informing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the trap and arrest of Mr. Tiwari, the DVAC is continuing with the probe. Tamil Nadu recently withdrew general consent for the CBI to operate in the State, the sources added.

Tamil Nadu / law enforcement / corruption & bribery / Madurai / Delhi

