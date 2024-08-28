GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED orders penalty of ₹908 crore on MP Jagathrakshakan for FEMA violations

Published - August 28, 2024 09:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
S. Jagathrakshakan

S. Jagathrakshakan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has imposed a red a penalty of ₹908 crore  on S. Jagathrakshakan, Arakkonam DMK Member of Parliament, for violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The penalty order was passed by the ED on Monday based on the Seizure Order dated September 11, 2020, under Section 37A of FEMA in which various movable and immovable properties held in the name of Jagathrakshakan and his family members, totally valued at ₹89.19 crore, were seized. 

In a press release, the ED said the penalty was levied after the Madras High Court dismissed the writ appeals of Jagathrakshakan through order dated July 23 this year. Earlier the Madras High Court had on November 30 last year refused to intervene in the functioning of the ED which had followed the due process of issuing show cause notices against Jagathrakshakan and his family members on December 22, 2021. 

The ED had charged Jagathrakshakan and his family members for violations of various FEMA provisions, particularly in respect of their investment to the tune of ₹42 crore into a shell company incorporated in Singapore during the year 2017 and acquisition/holding of Singapore foreign shares and its subsequent transfer amongst the family members in defiance of the provisions of FEMA. Also ED had found violations with regard to the investment of around ₹9 crore made into a Sri Lankan entity.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.