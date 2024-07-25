ED names Jaffer Sadiq’s wife, brother as abettors in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has added the names of both the wife and the brother of film producer Jaffer Sadiq in the money laundering case booked against him.

Sources said Jaffer’s brother Mohammed Saleem and wife Amina Banu have been added as abettors of the crime. They have moved the petitions seeking advanced bail, sources said.

The expelled DMK functionary and film producer Sadiq, who is being interrogated by the ED, is the “mastermind” behind a drug syndicate, which sent 45 consignments over the past three years to countries such as Australia and New Zealand. The consignments contained approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine worth ₹2000 crore, in the guise of food products.

In March last year, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug trafficking case in Delhi. On June 26, the ED arrested Sadiq at Tihar prison in connection with the money laundering case, which stemmed out of the drug trafficking case.

