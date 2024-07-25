GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED names Jaffer Sadiq’s wife, brother as abettors in money laundering case

Published - July 25, 2024 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has added the names of both the wife and the brother of film producer Jaffer Sadiq in the money laundering case booked against him.  

Sources said Jaffer’s brother Mohammed Saleem and wife Amina Banu have been added as abettors of the crime. They have moved the petitions seeking advanced bail, sources said.

The expelled DMK functionary and film producer Sadiq, who is being interrogated by the ED, is the “mastermind” behind a drug syndicate, which sent 45 consignments over the past three years to countries such as Australia and New Zealand. The consignments contained approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine worth ₹2000 crore, in the guise of food products.

In March last year, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug trafficking case in Delhi. On June 26, the ED arrested Sadiq at Tihar prison in connection with the money laundering case, which stemmed out of the drug trafficking case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.