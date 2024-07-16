GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED gets permission for three-day custodial interrogation of Jaffer Sadiq

Published - July 16, 2024 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary and film producer, leaving the Principal Sessions Court, on Monday.

Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary and film producer, leaving the Principal Sessions Court, on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday here permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary and film producer, for three days.

Sadiq is the mastermind behind a drug syndicate which sent 45 consignments that contained about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, worth ₹2000 crore, in the guise of food products to countries, including Australia and New Zealand, over the past three years.

In March, Sadiq was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug trafficking case in Delhi. On June 26, the ED arrested him in Tihar prison in connection with a money laundering related to the drug trafficking. He was produced before the Principal Sessions Court on Monday, and the ED sought a 14-day custody of Sadiq.

The ED said he was associated with firms and various entities that were involved in exporting of narcotic substances, and it needed custody of Jaffer Sadiq as there were many aspects that needed to be investigated. After hearing the plea, Judge Alli ordered the three-day custodial interrogation of Sadiq by the ED.

