ED freezes ₹41.9 crore in fixed deposit held by Ponmudy, son 

July 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it had seized ₹81.7 lakh in unaccounted-for cash and froze ₹41.9 crore in fixed deposit held by Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and his son and DMK MP Gautham Sigamani.

The two were questioned by ED officers for the second day after Monday’s searches on premises linked to them. The questioning concluded by 10 p.m.

The case involves the alleged illegal issuance by Mr. Ponmudy of licences for red sand mining at five locations to his son, relatives, and benamis when he served as the Minister for Mines between 2007 and 2011. The ED alleged that the proceeds from illegal mining were deposited in benami accounts and layered through multiple transactions and accounts.

Eventually, two overseas entities — PT Excel Mengindo in Indonesia and Universal Business Ventures FZE in the UAE — were acquired. The Indonesian company was shown to have been bought for a nominal amount of ₹41.57 lakh. It was sold for over ₹100 crore in 2022.

The ED said in a statement that it was suspected that huge amounts of cash was transferred through hawala and used for the purchase of these overseas entities.

During the search operation, ₹81.7 lakh in unaccounted-for cash was seized, along with unexplained foreign currency, primarily in the British pound, roughly equivalent to ₹13 lakh, from the residence of Mr. Ponmudy, the ED said.

It said, “In order to mislead the probe, a claim that the cash belonged to a family-owned hospital was made, and an attempt to falsify accounting records to introduce cash was detected and prevented. A corroborating statement attesting these facts was obtained from one person concerned. Thus, there is no plausible explanation for this unexplained cash seized from the residence of Mr. Ponmudy.”

The ED investigation has revealed a trail of illegal proceeds from these illicit activities, which were used to acquire properties and companies, and for other investments. Incriminating documents were seized and being analysed. Furthermore, an amount of ₹41.9 crore, identified as the direct proceeds of crime, was frozen under a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) because it was held in the form of a fixed deposit.

The ED officers began their searches Monday morning at the houses of Mr. Ponmudy, where the families of his sons are living with him, at Saidapet in Chennai and Shanmugapuram in Villupuram; a hospital at K.K. Nagar; and a firm belonging to Mr. Ponmudy’s younger son in Villupuram. Most of the search operations concluded in the early hours of Tuesday.

As the searched continued on Monday, Mr. Ponmudy and Mr. Sigamani were summoned at night to the ED’s office at Shastri Bhavan in Nungambakkam. From around 8 p.m. on Monday, they were questioned and their statements were recorded. The questioning concluded at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. They were asked to join the questioning again at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Ponmudy and Mr. Sigamani complied with the summons and appeared before the ED at 4 p.m. They continued answering questions. Security was tightened around the Shastri Bhavan that houses Central government offices.