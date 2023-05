May 16, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 16 held searches at the premises of film production company Lyca in Chennai, police sources said.

Searches were being held in different locations in the city, sources said without divulging details.

There was no immediate response from the production company regarding the raids.

