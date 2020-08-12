Ecstasy pills worth ₹1.6 crore seized at foreign post office

Chennai Air Customs has seized 5,210 ecstasy pills and MDMA crystals estimated at ₹1.6 crore that arrived from Belgium and the Netherlands at Foreign Post Office.
On suspicion, the officials opened some of the parcels and found the narcotics. The first one from Belgium, when opened, had artificial leopard fabric and a few other articles. The fabric was unwrapped and nine black pouches containing 4,060 MDMA pills with a market value of ₹1.2 crore were found. When the officials tracked down the address in Kancheepuram to which the parcel was intended to, it turned out to be a fake one.
In the second parcel from the Netherlands, inflatable pool, snacks and gummy bear packets were found. On opening the packets, officials got 1,150 ecstasy pills,100 grams of MDMA crystals and 1 gram of methaqualone powder worth ₹45 lakh, according to a press release.
In this case too, officials went to search the premises of the consignee to which the parcel was addressed and they found that it had been linked to a person who had been arrested already in a case of drug smuggling. Totally, 5,210 ecstasy pills, 100 grams of MDMA crystals and one gram of Methaqualone valued at ₹1.65 crore were seized.
