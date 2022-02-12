Ecosystem needed to develop innovation skills, says teen inventor

Virtual event organised by U.S. Consulate to celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Youngsters need an ecosystem to take the first step towards innovation in science and technology and develop skills for problem-based learning, said Gitanjali Rao, the 16-year-old Indian-American inventor, author and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) promoter. She spoke about her inspiring journey and goals in the virtual programme organised to celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

It was hosted by the United States Consulate General in Chennai, in coordination with U.S. Consulates in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, featuring Ms. Rao and Garvita Gulhati, founder of Why Waste. Sharing her vision as a change-maker and to create an impact on society, Ms. Rao said she developed an interest in innovation as early as the second grade and came up with solutions for problems affecting society.

It is the environment in schools that encourages students to explore beyond academics. It must shift to problem-solving learning and foster innovation in youngsters, she said.

Ms. Rao has invented various devices, including one that detects lead contamination in water and another for early diagnosis of opioid addiction. She has also authored the book Young Innovator’s Guide to STEM.