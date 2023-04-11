Economic Offences Wing summons two BJP functionaries for inquiry in Aarudhra Gold Trading scam case

April 11, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) CID of the Tamil Nadu Police said it had issued summons to two BJP functionaries for an inquiry in connection with their involvement with the director of Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited.

Last month, the special unit of police arrested K. Harish, 31, of Kancheepuram, who was a functionary of the Sports and Skill Development Cell of the Tamil Nadu unity of the BJP. Harish was one of the directors of Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited functioning from Aminjikarai, which collected deposits to the tune of ₹2,400 crore from over 1 lakh investors by offering to give interest from 25 to 30% for a month and later failed to give returns as promised.

The police said it had found six fictitious companies and identified 16 suspects in connection with the scam. So far, 11 suspects had been arrested and remanded.

“Harish is one of the key suspects. He was remanded in judicial custody on March 24. He was interrogated for 11 days from March 28 and disclosed that ₹84 crore was received from depositors by the firm in Kancheepuram district. However, the firm gave him ₹130 crore. He bought properties to the tune of ₹15 crore and also made investments in some firms. Besides, he also invested the money through a firm called ‘One Man Groups’,” the EOW release said. His car, mobile phones, property documents and other incriminating evidence were seized.

“He has disclosed that he paid off a few persons in the party to get the post from the money which was supposed to be returned to the depositors. Following his statement, summons have been issued to advocate Alex, of the Advocates’ Wing, Pallavaram, and Sudhakar, a district functionary of the Ranipet BJP unit, for an inquiry,” a press release from the police said.