Economic Offences Wing intensify search for Kancheepuram Man in Aarudhra Gold Trade fraud case

March 23, 2024

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police have intensified its search for Rooso of Kancheepuram, who cheated a prime accused in the Aarudhra Gold Trading firm cheating case, by receiving crores of money by promising to dilute the case.

Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited, which had been functioning at Aminjikarai, Chennai, from January 2021 to May 2022, collected deposits from the public, promising to pay exorbitant monthly interest at the rate of 30% with 5% referral commission and a gift of 1-g gold coin for every ₹1 lakh deposited. After collecting the money, the firm failed to return the amount and the interest. The EOW registered a case against the company on May 20, 2022.

In this regard, 1,09,255 depositors have so far lodged petitions with the District Revenue Officer (DRO), Chennai, claiming a total repayment of ₹2,438 crores. The EOW have so far arrested 23 accused, and they were remanded in judicial custody.

A senior officer of EOW said 170 bank accounts of the company and the accused had been frozen so far, with a balance of ₹102 crore. Totally, 98 immovable properties of accused had been identified and efforts were being taken to obtain the government order for attaching the properties.

The police said the prime accused Rajasekar and his wife Usha had escaped to Dubai and Look Out Circulars and Red Notices were issued against them through the Interpol. Following this, Rajasekar was arrested by the Interpol, Abu Dhabi, and an extradition request was sent in November 2023 under the Extradition Act, 1962. Efforts for the extradition are being taken, the officer said.

One of the agents, Rooso, 32, of Kancheepuram, who received crores of money from Rajasekar on the promise of diluting the case was arrested in December 2022. However, he was released on bail in January 2023.

Due to the sustained efforts, the High Court cancelled the bail order of Rooso last month and directed him to surrender within three working days before the court for cases under Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997. However, Rooso has not surrendered before the court and the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. A special team of EOW is taking efforts to arrest him, the police said.

