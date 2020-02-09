‘Economic empowerment of women will boost growth’

Women are emerging as the drivers of the nation’s economic growth and their economic empowerment is essential to boost national development, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of mostly women from the southern States at the Working Women’s Forum (WWF), she said women in the informal sector were hardworking. “I have come here as your sister, to gain positive energy from women like you, who work in challenging environments,” she said.

Highlighting government schemes to provide loans to women, she said, “Women must give as much importance to health and sanitation, as economic independence. You must count calories, as much as you count currency”. She also lauded the contributions of late Jaya Arunachalam, founder of WWF, in pioneering the self-help group movement in India.

She gave away Regional Excellence Awards for Best Women’s Cooperative in south India. While the women’s cooperative from the Chennai branch was chosen for the overall Championship Award, women’s cooperatives in the Adiramapattinam branch in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad branch in Telangana, Bellary branch in Karnataka and Bhimavaram branch in Andhra Pradesh bagged regional awards.

N. Ravi, chairperson, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai, said Jaya Arunachalam had touched the lives of over six lakh women in the four southern States, through WWF, that was established 40 years ago. The movement was based on the two pillars of trust and self-confidence, he added.