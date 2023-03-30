Eco park to be developed in Perungudi at a cost of ₹50 crore, says Minister

March 30, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop an eco park on a portion of the 225-acre land retrieved after completion of biomining in Perungudi dump yard in June 2024 based on the model adopted in Tholkappia Poonga in Adyar Creek, said Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru.

Presenting the demand for grants to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Nehru said the State government will allocate ₹50 crore for the development of the eco park in Perungudi near Pallikaranai Marshland, similar to eco restoration of Adyar Creek which used to be a dumping ground.

Park renovation

Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust will give 58 acres of Tholkappia Poonga a makeover at a cost of ₹42.5 crore, he said. The eco park will get visitors’ gallery and walkways as part of the restoration.

The Corporation will restore the Puliyur Canal (Trustpuram Canal) to improve flood mitigation in the area. The canal which flows into the Cooum will carry more water after the restoration.

The Corporation will also develop an eco park after completion of biomining in Kodungaiyur dump yard.

Buckingham Canal

The government will complete the preliminary work including boundary survey, boundary demarcation of Buckingham Canal by this month. After the survey is completed, the biometric enumeration of the project- affected families will be taken up for resettlement and rehabilitation of the residents along the Buckingham canal.

The government has accorded administrative sanction for ₹45.99 crore for the eco restoration of Ennore Creek. The civic body will procure additional 350 battery operated vehicles to collect waste in the city. The civic body will develop a bio CNG plant with 500-tonne capacity in north Chennai.

The Corporation will modernise 15 crematoriums in various parts of the city at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore. The civic body will develop 50 parks and 10 playgrounds at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore.

The government has allocated ₹20 crore for restoration of ponds in various residential areas of the city.

The Corporation will develop community halls for the poor and middle class residents in Kolathur, Royapuram, Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, Velachery and Alandur at an estimated cost of ₹35 crore, said Mr. Nehru.

A total of 139 schools will be redeveloped at a cost of ₹50 crore in the city under Singara Chennai 2.0, said Mr. Nehru.