Eco heroes clean Kovalam beach

Actor and model Ganesh Venkatram seen with the team of volunteers that took part in the beach clean-up programme organised by the G Square Group and The Hindu at Kovalam on March 20, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

March 21, 2022 00:04 IST

Actor Ganesh Venkatram joins an army of volunteers in the drive

As part of the campaign "Team up to Clean-up. My City. My Coast. My Environment" being organised by the G Square Group and The Hindu, a beach clean-up drive was conducted at Kovalam along the East Coast Road on Sunday. Volunteers picked up plastic bottles, polythene bags, glass pieces and footwear. Most of the trash collected was plastics, which is a major contributing factor to marine pollution. Actor and model Ganesh Venkatram, who inaugurated the programme, reiterated that the onus of keeping the beaches clean and green was on every citizen. Every individual should become an environment soldier in the cause, he said. He joined the team of over 100 volunteers in clearing and collecting the trash. The Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner for the campaign. A similar programme will be held at Injambakkam on March 27 and Panaiyur on April 3. Those interested to participate in the programme can call 878656539 to register.