ECI orders transfer of South Zone IG

9 DSP rank officers also shifted

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the transfer of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), south zone, S. Murugan, to a non-election post.

Ordering the transfer with immediate effect, the ECI asked the State government to send a panel of officers for the appointment of IGP, south zone.

9 officers shifted

Acting on inputs given by the Special Police Observer, the ECI also ordered the transfer of nine Deputy Superintendents of Police-rank officers in the State, including five in the Chennai police.

The officials will report to the police headquarters and shall not be assigned any election-related duties, police sources said on Wednesday.