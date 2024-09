Evangelical Church of India first national leader Bishop Ezra Sargunam, 86, passed away on Sunday. The burial service will be held in Chennai on September 26.

Father Bishop Ezra Sargunam played a role in campaigning for sensitising political leaders about challenges faced by the Scheduled Castes, minorities and tribals. He was instrumental in ordaining India’s first transgender pastor.

