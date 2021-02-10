EC officials to visit Chennai, Puducherry

Election Commission of India (EC) officials, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, will be visiting Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday to hold meetings with political parties and officials who will be overseeing the process for the upcoming Assembly poll in Tamil Nadu.
The team will comprise the CEC, Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Secretary General Umesh Sinha, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Assistant Director General Sheyphali B. Sharan, Director Pankaj Srivastava and EC Secretary Malay Mallick.
The team is scheduled to arrive in Chennai around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and hold meetings with recognised political parties from noon to 2 p.m.
Following that, the team will hold a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu and the Police Nodal Officer, and meet with District Electoral Officers and the Superintendents of Police.
On Thursday, the team will have a meeting with election-related regulatory agencies. Around 11 a.m., Mr. Arora and the EC officials are scheduled to meet Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, the Home Secretary and other senior State officials. They will then hold a press conference.
The team will then visit Puducherry, where they will hold a series of meetings on election preparedness.
