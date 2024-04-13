EC looks to tap into power of social media to get youth to vote

April 13, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Chennai

Take a selfie, post it on Instagram and anxiously check for likes every now and then for validation. This, perhaps, typifies how a majority of youth behave of late. Can the power and force of social media also be tapped into for a better voter turnout in this Lok Sabha election? That is what the Election Commission is seeking to accomplish.

From putting up selfie stands to roping in Instagram influencers, the authorities are planning to leverage the power of social media to tackle the urban voter apathy.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, while Tamil Nadu recorded a turnout of 72.44%, Chennai registered 60.1%. It is to be noted that the Chennai South constituency registered the lowest turnout of 58% in the previous Lok Sabha election.

“There will be selfie stands in prominent locations across the city and outside the polling booths, especially in south Chennai. We are also talking to Instagram influencers who will be part of some programmes and will post reels asking people to go out and vote. Since many youth are glued to reels on Instagram, the message could reach a wide section of voters,” says an official of the Chennai district election office.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo says such initiatives will kindle the interest of voters and encourage them to go out and exercise their franchise. “Since the influencers have a large following and if they spread a message, it will certainly have an impact...,” he adds.

Leveraging the power of social media aside, in the past two weeks, be it engaging with IT professionals, residents welfare associations or door-to-door campaigns, the authorities have been doing everything possible to persuade people, especially the urban youth, to vote, District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan says.

Before beginning the extensive awareness campaign, he says, they did an in-depth analysis of the past voting history. Pockets in each constituency that recorded a lower turnout and needed more attention were ascertained.

“Earlier, the awareness was lower. But now most people know the importance of voting and what they need is a little push. That’s why we are trying numerous ways to ask people to go out and vote. Even if you are planning an outing, just spare an hour, cast your vote early, and then enjoy your holiday,” he adds.

Apart from the usual measures like holding competitions for college students, officials have also administered voting pledges, held street rallies, organised sand art on the beach, and conducted an aquatic chess championship to ensure 100% voting.

This time, the authorities indulged in some rather interesting activities to draw the attention of voters. While Mr. Sahoo went behind the microphone to sing a promotional song, Mr. Radhakrishnan did parasailing. Both went on a cyclothon, too, to prod the youth into going out and casting their vote.