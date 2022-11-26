EC identifies 2.6 lakh duplicate entries of electors in 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai

November 26, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified 2.6 lakh duplicate entries in the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai.

The Chennai District Election Office is set to start the verification process for deletion of the duplicate entries in a few months. The total number of electors in the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai is estimated at 38.83 lakh.

Last year, the ECI had identified 3.2 lakh duplicate entries in the city. As many as 2 lakh duplicate entries of electors were removed back then in Chennai. The ECI has been carrying out large-scale deletion of duplicate entries in all constituencies of the country using a software in the past two years.

According to the data compiled by the software developed by the ECI, the largest number of duplicate entries on the electoral rolls in Chennai has been identified in the Velachery Assembly constituency. Of the 3.05 lakh electors in Velachery Assembly constituency, a total of 24,414 names of electors are duplicate entries.

According to estimates, around half of the 24,414 duplicate entries in the constituency are likely to be removed after verification by booth level officers who will visit each of the households.

In Virugambakkam Assembly constituency, a total of 23,073 duplicate entries of electors out of the 2.76 lakh on the rolls have been found. Saidapet Assembly constituency has 19,883 duplicate entries out of the 2.66 lakh electors. Anna Nagar Assembly constituency has 19506 duplicate entries out of the 2.72 lakh electors. Harbour Assembly constituency has the least number of duplicate entries. A total of 10,082 out of 1.72 lakh electors are duplicate entries in the constituency.

The ECI software matches facial attributes to identify duplicate entries. Another software developed by the ECI has uses demographic characteristics to identify duplicate entries, officials said.