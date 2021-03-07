EC allots ‘Mango’ symbol to PMK

CHENNAI

07 March 2021 01:47 IST

The Election Commission of India (EC) has allotted ‘Mango’ symbol to PMK for the Assembly election.

In its order, the EC said the symbol had been allotted to the party as per its request.

The Commission has decided to extend the concession sought by the party under paragraph 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order 1968, it added. PMK is part of the AIADMK alliance and has been allotted 23 seats.

