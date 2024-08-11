Eateries cause congestion on Velachery Bypass Road

The Velachery Bypass Road (100-feet Road) is known for its commercial shops and restaurants on both sides. In the past two years, it has become a hub for roadside eateries at night. However, these food stalls have led to severe traffic congestion after 7 p.m. The 1.9-km Bypass connects the Velachery Main Road with Vijaya Nagar Junction.

Wrong-side driving

The trouble began when roadside eateries and pushcart vendors started encroaching upon the road margins, especially near GRT where there is a U-turn. Wrong-side driving is also rampant. The chaos peaks at weekends and on festival weeks, as those visiting the shops and the restaurants must navigate their way through these eateries to park their vehicles. The popularity of these eateries, driven by social media, has pushed up the number of visitors. Consequently, the seating in front of these eateries has expanded, encroaching upon a significant portion of the road.

“A major portion of the road is encroached upon by these eateries and pushcart vendors. People are using this road like a food court without realising the risk of sitting on one of the busiest roads in the city. Owing to this, those regularly navigating this stretch are heavily impacted.” says Priyadharshini, a regular commuter.

Food waste

A resident of Gangai Nagar says, “One of the major issues is parking. People are finding it extremely difficult to park their vehicles owing to these food stalls. Moreover, these stalls generate a lot of waste. We have requested the civic body to curb this problem.”

“I have seen significant improvements on this road, but a major portion of it is encroached upon by these eateries, which worsens the congestion and makes it difficult for pedestrians. It is crucial to evict these eateries and create a separate footpath for pedestrians as the road is becoming more congested,” says Gowtham, a resident of Ram Nagar, who has been living here for more than 20 years.

‘Highways Dept. informed’

An official of Zone 13 of the Greater Chennai Corporation says, “Since the road falls under the jurisdiction of the Highways Department, we have informed it of the encroachments and the need for their eviction.” The official says an official memorandum will be submitted soon. According to a traffic policeman, most of the problems will be resolved once the Highways Department completes the road work and make proper markings. “Once the markings are in place, it will be easier for us to evict the eateries encroaching on the road,” he says.