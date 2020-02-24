Easy Tamil paper for class 10 CBSE students in Chennai

CHENNAI

24 February 2020 16:29 IST

The students will be taking up the English paper on Wednesday

Class 10 students from CBSE schools in the city commenced writing their board exams on Monday, with the Tamil paper.

Both students and teachers said that the paper was extremely easy. “The questions were direct and students were happy with the paper,” said Asha Nathan, Principal, Chennai Public School, Anna Nagar.

The class 10 students will be taking up the English paper on Wednesday.

At centres across the city, students began assembling from 8.30 a.m. onwards. The candidates had been given strict instructions to be at the centres latest by 9.45 a.m. and the question papers were distributed at 10 a.m.

There are 18.89 lakh candidates across the country who are taking up the class 10 board exams. The exams will go on till March 20.

For the first time this year, students of class 10 were given a choice between two levels of Mathematics -- Mathematics basic and standard. The students will be taking up the maths papers on March 12.