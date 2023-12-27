Easterly wave to trigger scattered rain in south T.N. till January 1

December 27, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

A fresh easterly wave may induce a spell of light to moderate rain in some parts of the State, particularly over south Tamil Nadu, from December 29. Heavy rain has been predicted in one or two places in the four southern districts on December 30 and 31 too.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, which would mostly lash across the southern part of the State till January 1. One or two places in north Tamil Nadu, which are dry now, may also experience rain.

There are chances of four districts, namely Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram, registering isolated heavy rain up to 11.5 cm on December 30 and December 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the Northeast monsoon is set to draw to a close on December 31, some districts remain rain deficit. Some parts of the State may witness rainfall before the monsoon withdraws.

According to a weather bulletin, Chennai, too, has chances of experiencing light rain in some areas on Friday. The State remained largely dry on Wednesday, with none of the weather stations recording rainfall.

The Northeast monsoon revealed its multifaceted aspects this year: while it brought record rainfall to south Tamil Nadu and floods across Chennai and its neighbourhood in December, nine districts continue to remain deficient of its monsoon share of rainfall by over 40% since October 1; a few other districts registered a shortfall of 20%.

Districts, including Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri and Tiruchi, were affected with a shortage of rain as weather disturbances did not cover those regions. The State, however, has so far recorded a normal Northeast monsoon as it received 45.4 cm of rainfall, which is 4% more than its average of 43.5 cm for the season.

Tirunelveli received the highest amount of monsoon rainfall with 123.9 cm, which is 146% more than its seasonal average, according to the IMD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.