Easterly trough to influence light rain over parts of the State on Tuesday; dry weather to return in most parts

The much expected weather system over southwest Bay of Bengal has dissipated with less impact over the State. The remnants of the system and an easterlies trough are likely to bring light to moderate rain at the southern and Western Ghats districts on Tuesday.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said a trough in easterlies from Gulf of Mannar to north Tamil Nadu coast is likely to bring isolated rain on Tuesday. However, it would be restricted to places like Kanniyakumari, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi.

The remnants of the low pressure area that dissipated the generated moisture and brought some rainfall, moves westwards on Tuesday, and as it does, districts along the Western Ghats, too, have chances of an isolated rain. The easterly trough could also trigger light to moderate rain in the region.

Light rain in Chennai

There are chances of light rain over a few areas of Chennai due to convective activity on Tuesday. However, rainfall may decrease by Wednesday and dry weather may return over most parts of the State.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Sirkali and Mayiladuthurai received 5 cm of rain. Many other stations, including Thanjavur, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore, got light to moderate rain due to moisture presence as remnants of the weather system, officials added. On Monday, some places such as Yercaud, Coimbatore and Salem received light rain till 5.30 p.m.

The Meteorological department forecasts that the maximum temperature over Chennai is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius till Wednesday, which is close to normal for the season.