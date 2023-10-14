HamberMenu
East Coast Road to be closed on October 15 morning

Tambaram Police has released alternative travel arrangement to avoid ECR in view of mega cycling rally to e inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

October 14, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the scenic East Coast Road that connects Chennai city with Mamallapuram and Puducherry.

A view of the scenic East Coast Road that connects Chennai city with Mamallapuram and Puducherry. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Tambaram City Police has said both sides of East Coast Road (ECR) from Akkarai will be closed on Sunday morning in view of a mega cycling event to be held on Sunday morning -- 4.30 am to 9 am -- from Mayajal, Kanathur to Mamallapuram on the ECR. Over 1,000 people are likely to participate in the event. 

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the cycle rally. 

Police said since both sides of ECR from Akkarai junction will have to be blocked, traffic will be rerouted via OMR (Rajiv Gandhi Salai). Vehicles coming towards Akkarai junction on ECR shall take right towards Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai, Rajiv Gandhi Salai and proceed through Sholinganallur, Kelambakkam, Thiruporur to reach their destinations. 

The vehicles coming from Mamallapuram towards the city  will be diverted to Thiruporur, Kelambakkam, Sholinganallur. They shall take right Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai to reach ECR.

