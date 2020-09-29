East Coast Road residents form coalition, oppose construction of stormwater drains

They are worried the network may impede groundwater recharge

Residents in areas along East Coast Road (ECR) have formed a coalition to oppose the construction of a stormwater drain network and raised concerns on them becoming an obstacle for groundwater recharge.

Members of associations in 30 residential colonies have joined the coalition to protest against the project from Kottivakkam to Panaiyur.

Residents of Palavakkam said there were plans for the construction of stormwater drains in areas along the seaside, which have sandy soil acting as a natural filter for rainwater.

Recharge wells

The Greater Chennai Corporation could instead provide recharge wells on road corners to help groundwater recharge as residents depend on it for their needs, they said.

Sushma Ereveles, a resident of Panaiyur, said “Roads are being dug up at Seashore Town just ahead of the northeast monsoon. Our area was not waterlogged even during the 2015 floods. The concrete structures will only block natural percolation of rainwater and reduce groundwater recharge. It may lead to draining of water into the sea. Several representations have been given to the Corporation and the German development bank KfW on the issue.”

‘Concerns unfounded’

Sources in the Corporation said the stormwater drain work along the ECR was being carried out as part of the Kovalam Basin works and it was funded by the German development bank KfW. It had been taken up after due study.

Another official explained that the matter was sub judice since residents had gone to court.

“If we do not have a proper drainage system, the ECR and many residential areas will suffer since there are no open plots to allow natural percolation. Around 80% of the rainwater runs onto the roads and stagnates since the groundwater table gets saturated during rains. Last year, we used 48 motors to pump out water from the ECR. We are not planning to just let the water run into the sea. The system will ensure percolation of groundwater,” the official explained.