Early surgery crucial for brachial plexus injuries

Far away from their home in Kerala, the parents of five-year-old Reshmi (name changed) are happy with her gradual recovery from a paralysed left hand. It was during birth that she suffered a brachial plexus injury, and underwent a complex microsurgical nerve repair as a four-month-old baby in Chennai.

“The recovery was slow. But she gradually gained movement in her left hand,” her father said. Early surgery for brachial plexus injury is key to good results, say doctors.

‘Can spell disaster’

Injuries to the brachial plexus, which are a group of nerves that originate in the cervical spine and criss-cross with each other in the neck and go down the arm, are not as common as cardiac arrests or strokes but it is one that can spell disaster, said Sabari Girish Ambat, consultant, Plastic Surgery, Apollo First Med Hospitals.

Brachial plexus injuries lead to partial or complete paralysis of the limb. “In children, brachial plexus injuries are caused during delivery when the nerves are stretched as the babies come through the tight birth canal. In adults, it is mostly caused in road accidents when there is injury to the neck area. However, it is invariably missed in the early stages,” he told reporters on Thursday. It was in the last two decades that some answers had emerged for addressing the problem, he said, adding, “Now, there is microsurgical technique that can get back function. The completely paralysed hand can at least become a supportive hand.” The surgery involved borrowing nerves from the opposite side and connecting them to the affected part, with recovery taking at least two to three years, he explained.

R. Venkataswami, head and senior consultant, Plastic Surgery, Apollo First Med Hospitals, said, “There is a need for awareness on seeking treatment for brachial plexus injuries at the earliest. When a person in a productive age group loses hand function due to brachial plexus injury in an accident, it has an economic impact too. The sooner the treatment, the better the results.” He added that nerves grew 1mm to 2mm a day.

Roger Cornwall, clinical director, Orthopaedic Surgery, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Centre, USA, said such injuries occurred in one to three per 1,000 live births, and in 40% of the injuries there was sufficient nerve injury. “It is important to act quickly. Surgery should be done in the first few weeks of birth or within three to six months,” he said. V. Purushothaman, senior consultant Plastic Surgery, Apollo First Med Hospitals, said in the last 15 years, they had handled 500 such cases. After surgery, patients will have to take rest for three weeks and take up regular physiotherapy later.

He added that they were organising the eighth biennial meeting — BRACHIALCON 2019 — from March 29 to 31, during which about 200 delegates from across the globe would share their expertise in brachial plexus surgery.