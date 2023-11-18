Early oral motor intervention techniques benefits premature infants, says study

November 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Early oral motor intervention (OMI) techniques in premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) helped them feed better, significantly shortened their NICU stay and lowered costs, and helped with better long-term neurodevelopment, a study has found.

Deepa Hariharan, senior consultant neonatologist, Sooriya Hospital, on Saturday said a total of 120 premature infants, weighing 650 g to 1,210 g, were randomised to receive OMI or no OMI in 2022. OMI consists of stroking and massaging the lips, cheeks, and gums; eliciting tongue movements designed by a certified speech therapist; and stimulating infants’ lips and cheeks by massaging them with breastmilk, she said.

“NICU stays are very costly and prolonged. When in the NICU, the newborn’s brain development happens in a slightly different environment. So, we look at the possibility of early discharge for financial reasons, neurodevelopment, and medical safety,” Dr. Deepa said.

The neonate, when born at 24 to 26 weeks, has no skill for oral feeding, and hence, depends on a nasogastric tube feed, she said, adding: “Even if the newborn achieves cardio respiratory status, he/she cannot take oral feed. Only 10% of premature infants get early OMI due to the paucity of speech therapists.”

In the study ‘Oral Motor Intervention in NICU: Brain and Speech Exercises in NICU Improves Outcomes’, early OMI in the first week of a neonate’s life turned into a positive experience. Dr. Deepa said when compared to the control group, babies who received OMI had substantially better weight gain, lower transition period to full oral feed, and a substantially shorter hospital stay.

“What was surprising is that the neurodevelopment score at six months was higher in this group,” she said. The study was presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology earlier this year.

On Saturday, while observing World Prematurity Day, Dr. Deepa said a survey carried out by the Indian Foundation for Premature Babies showed that of 2,150 pregnant women surveyed, only 22% were aware of the risk of prematurity. Of the 1,020 who delivered premature babies, only 17% were prepared for the logistics of a NICU stay, transport, finances, and prolonged leave from work. In one-third of the cases, the golden hour was spent overcoming the shock of the baby being born prematurely, a press release said.

Squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik released a book by Dr. Deepa - Small Actions, Big Impact. A number of parents shared their experiences during the event. Sooriyakala Sreekumar, medical director and head of obstetrics and gynaecology, Sooriya Hospital, spoke.

