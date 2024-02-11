Early memories of Madras and beginning of geriatric care

February 11, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

For someone who was born in a small village, Sankarapalayam, in Erode district, after I finished my MBBS in Madurai and landed at the Chennai Central Station in 1965, I was rather amazed by the city. Chennai Central was rather quiet and far from the bustling look it wears now, and it was quite convenient to walk down that road.

I began doing my MD in General Medicine from 1966 to 1968 in Madras. There was barely any congestion and buses too were limited. Some of the early memories of Madras were the Sunday evenings spent on the quiet Marina Beach. It used to be very clean with even a swimming pool closeby and very few shops dotted that road back then.

There was a lovely Chinese restaurant on Mount Road. But the one thing that continues unchanged in the city in the last few decades is how it provides excellent healthcare.

Like the city itself, the healthcare changed remarkably for the better over the years. Earlier, there were very few private hospitals and not as many specialities too. The GH [the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital], where I worked earlier, too has transformed drastically. It drew people from many other districts as it offered the best facilities. Yet it was not as crowded as it is now. It has grown by leaps and bounds and into a towering building comprising many departments and numerous specialities. And several private hospitals have also come up, turning Chennai into a hub of medical tourism.

A ward with 10 beds

Geriatrics, which has assumed a lot of significance now, had its seeds sown here almost four decades. In 1988 itself, I started a geriatric ward with 10 beds. I started providing specialised training to the staff on how to treat elderly in different ways.

The treatment provided was much needed back then itself because the elderly needed to be assessed for what they were going through physically and mentally before the treatment started.

Today, after almost 40 years, the awareness of geriatric care and issues has become much higher. This is not restricted to geriatric care alone but across many other specialities.

(As told to Sunitha Sekar)

