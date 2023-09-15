Early intervention is best solution to urinary incontinence, say doctors at webinar

September 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on management of urinary incontinence was held as a part of the The Hindu Wellness series.

According to urologists, Urinary Incontinence (UI) affects 25% to 45% of women population and 11% to 34% of older men. But people are shy of seeking medical help due to embarrassment and often sink into self-isolation. Whereas, they should get evaluated at the earliest symptoms, R. Manikandan, director, Department of Urology, MIOT Hospital, said during the webinar on ‘Management of Urinary Incontinence: Let’s put an end to the leaks’ on Friday.

He elaborated on the probable causes of urinary incontinence and treatment options. The earliest symptoms were urine leaks during coughing, sneezing and laughing. It occurs because of weakening of pelvic floor muscles, ageing, family history, obesity, post-trauma of an injury or surgery or stress. In men, prostate enlargement could be a cause while multiple pregnancies, childbirth and menopause made women more vulnerable to urinary incontinence.

He said the four common types of incontinence — stress (when sneezing or coughing increases abdominal pressure), urge (sudden urge to pass urine), overflow (unable to empty bladder fully leads to frequent leakage) and total (when bladder is unable to store urine and there is constant leakage during standing or walking).

Exercises play an important role. Kegel exercises and bladder rehabilitation coupled with simple lifestyle modifications such as restricting fluid intake during evenings and emptying the bladder every four hours, can help to reverse the urinary incontinence, Dr. Manikandan said.

If the issue persists, it can be managed with medicines that help relax the bladder. Surgical interventions come in as the last line of treatment, he said.

“Early intervention is the best solution to UI,” he reiterated. The webinar was jointly presented by MIOT Hospital and The Hindu. MIOT’s Clinic for UI is conducting awareness campaigns for the public from September 22 to 26.

