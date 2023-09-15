HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Early intervention is best solution to urinary incontinence, say doctors at webinar

‘People with complaints of urinary incontinence feel shy to share their problem and end up in self-isolation’

September 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A webinar on management of urinary incontinence was held as a part of the The Hindu Wellness series.

According to urologists, Urinary Incontinence (UI) affects 25% to 45% of women population and 11% to 34% of older men. But people are shy of seeking medical help due to embarrassment and often sink into self-isolation. Whereas, they should get evaluated at the earliest symptoms, R. Manikandan, director, Department of Urology, MIOT Hospital, said during the webinar on ‘Management of Urinary Incontinence: Let’s put an end to the leaks’ on Friday.

He elaborated on the probable causes of urinary incontinence and treatment options. The earliest symptoms were urine leaks during coughing, sneezing and laughing. It occurs because of weakening of pelvic floor muscles, ageing, family history, obesity, post-trauma of an injury or surgery or stress. In men, prostate enlargement could be a cause while multiple pregnancies, childbirth and menopause made women more vulnerable to urinary incontinence.

He said the four common types of incontinence — stress (when sneezing or coughing increases abdominal pressure), urge (sudden urge to pass urine), overflow (unable to empty bladder fully leads to frequent leakage) and total (when bladder is unable to store urine and there is constant leakage during standing or walking).

Exercises play an important role. Kegel exercises and bladder rehabilitation coupled with simple lifestyle modifications such as restricting fluid intake during evenings and emptying the bladder every four hours, can help to reverse the urinary incontinence, Dr. Manikandan said.

If the issue persists, it can be managed with medicines that help relax the bladder. Surgical interventions come in as the last line of treatment, he said.

“Early intervention is the best solution to UI,” he reiterated. The webinar was jointly presented by MIOT Hospital and The Hindu. MIOT’s Clinic for UI is conducting awareness campaigns for the public from September 22 to 26.

Related Topics

Chennai / private health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.