November 20, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Saying that early detection remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control, J.S. Rajkumar, Chairman, Lifeline Hospitals, on Monday told journalists that on an average, one in every 10 women in India was prone to the disease and one in every two breast cancer patients was at a high risk of death.

Contending that breast cancer is on the rise among women in urban areas due to lifestyle changes, he said women should refrain from consuming foods with high saturated fat content. The hospital said 3,000 women underwent free breast cancer screening in an ongoing initiative at Dr. Rajarathinam Medical and Educational Foundation, its corporate social responsibility arm, in collaboration with the Dubai Emerald Lions Club and Rotary Club of Madras Chennapatna. The camps are being conducted every Sunday at primary health centres, factories, apartments, Corporation schools, and the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour over the last year.

Around 125 of the screened women received a ‘positive’ result after which a mammogram was done to confirm the diagnosis. Eight women were positive for stage I breast cancer and were successfully treated, the hospital said.