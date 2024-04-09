Early detection can prevent complications of diabetes

April 09, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Early detection can help in preventing diabetes and its complications but reversal of diabetes is not possible as misleadingly claimed on various social medical platforms, Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief physician, M.V. Diabetes, said.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘A healthier and a happier you’ organised as a part of The Hindu Wellness series on Saturday, he points out that an individual starts showing symptoms five to 10 years before the actual diagnosis of diabetes, and therefore, adopting healthy practices in the pre-diabetes stage helps to correct the disorder. “You do not have to wait to become a person living with diabetes to start medication; walking reduces complications and insulin resistance,” he said.

“People living with diabetes can also lead a happy, healthy and normal life provided they empower themselves with good diet, sleep and exercise,” he said. “It is possible to achieve a state of remission when people living with diabetes are able to control it with medicines and a healthy lifestyle,” he added.

Vaishnavi Vijay, head of Mind Wellness Clinic, M. V. Diabetes, focussed on the need for good quality sleep and a balanced diet. “When your diabetes is well controlled, you will have a healthy sleep and feel refreshed the next morning. Lack of sleep increases blood sugar levels,” she added.

The webinar was presented by M. V. Diabetes, Chennai/Bengaluru.

