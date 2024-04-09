GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Early detection can prevent complications of diabetes

April 09, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Early detection can help in preventing diabetes and its complications but reversal of diabetes is not possible as misleadingly claimed on various social medical platforms, Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief physician, M.V. Diabetes, said.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘A healthier and a happier you’ organised as a part of The Hindu Wellness series on Saturday, he points out that an individual starts showing symptoms five to 10 years before the actual diagnosis of diabetes, and therefore, adopting healthy practices in the pre-diabetes stage helps to correct the disorder. “You do not have to wait to become a person living with diabetes to start medication; walking reduces complications and insulin resistance,” he said.

“People living with diabetes can also lead a happy, healthy and normal life provided they empower themselves with good diet, sleep and exercise,” he said. “It is possible to achieve a state of remission when people living with diabetes are able to control it with medicines and a healthy lifestyle,” he added.

Vaishnavi Vijay, head of Mind Wellness Clinic, M. V. Diabetes, focussed on the need for good quality sleep and a balanced diet. “When your diabetes is well controlled, you will have a healthy sleep and feel refreshed the next morning. Lack of sleep increases blood sugar levels,” she added.

The webinar was presented by M. V. Diabetes, Chennai/Bengaluru.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.