EAC defers approval of RLNG power plant in Tiruvallur after locals flag concerns

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) has deferred the approval of Chennai Power Generation Limited’s (CPGL) proposed Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) based power plant at Kalanji, Kattupalli village, following concerns raised by local villagers regarding misinformation and omissions in the company’s environmental clearance application.

On August 23, CPGL submitted an application to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for terms of reference to prepare an environmental impact assessment report. In response, the MoEFCC issued Essential Details Sought (EDS), to which CPGL replied on September 10. However, locals identified discrepancies in the company’s submission. The proposed power plant has generated significant opposition from local residents, who are worried about the potential environmental and health impacts of the facility.

The EAC’s decision to defer the project follows multiple allegations of misrepresentation. For instance, CPGL reported that the Kosasthalaiyar river was 115 metres from the site, but villagers contend that the river is only 60 metres away. Additionally, CPGL’s claim that no wildlife sanctuaries or ecologically sensitive areas lie within a 10-kilometre radius of the site was challenged, with villagers pointing out that the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary is just 7 km away.

Other significant concerns raised include CPGL’s failure to mention nearby villages, such as Kalanji and Kattupalli kuppam, and the absence of crucial information about infrastructure, such as the LNG and desalinated water pipelines.

In response to these issues, the EAC has recommended a site visit to verify the facts and has asked CPGL to provide a detailed, point-by-point clarification of the villagers’ representations. The committee has stressed the importance of accuracy and transparency in the environmental clearance process.

The representations, made by many including Kattupalli kuppam village panchayat, Tamil Nadu Meenavar Sangam and South Indian Fishermen’s Welfare Association, point out that CPGL’s application did not include details about the pipelines needed to transport RLNG to the project site, raising concerns about the safety, feasibility, and environmental risks of fuel transportation. The application further lacked information on the pipelines for desalinated water required for cooling the power plant.