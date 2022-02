Chennai

07 February 2022 16:14 IST

Organised by ROKA, it aims at recycling e-waste

An electronic waste (e-waste) campaign is being organised by the Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA).

The three-day campaign, to be held from February 11 to 13 at the Bala Vidya Mandir school auditorium in Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, is aimed at recycling e-waste along with cloth waste.

Advertising

Advertising