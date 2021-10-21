E-waste camp to be held in Manapakkam on Oct 23, 24

CHENNAI

21 October 2021 11:32 IST

‘Friends of Manapakkam’, in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation will organise an e-waste camp at the Government Middle school, Ambedkar Nagar, Manapakkam. At the two-day camp, residents can deposit all kinds of electronic waste and also any old dress materials.

The camp, mentored by Residents of Kasturbanagar Association, will be held from October 23 to 24.

