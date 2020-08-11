E-Vidhyuva fest concludes

CHENNAI

11 August 2020 00:28 IST

Vidya Mandir @ Estancia hosted its virtual inter-school competition E-Vidhyuva in the city recently.

Every year, the school holds its intra and inter-school cultural fests in June and July. This year, despite the pandemic, the school management, staff and students wanted to host the annual youth fest — Vidhyuva and decided to hold it virtually on July 25. The theme for the “Steam” event was COVID-19.

Various contests based on science, technology, engineering, arts and maths were organised. There were competitions on creating a video to salute soldiers, creating a meme, and mathematically symmetrical drawing of the COVID-19 among others. Students from primary to high school from various institutions sent their entries for different categories. Among the winners were students from PSBB Millennium School, OMR; Lalaji Memorial Omega International School and Ramana Vidyalaya.

Advertising

Advertising