ADVERTISEMENT

‘E-Sevai For All’ scheme to be launched 

June 28, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

‘E-Sevai For All’ scheme will be launched soon by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency.

The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency is establishing the e-Sevai centres through agencies like the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), the Primary Agriculture Credit Co-operative Societies (PACCS), the Tamil Nadu Corporation Development for Women and others to provide government services to people at their doorsteps. TNEGA will also provide e-Sevai services through open citizen portal.

The new scheme now facilitates all citizens to start the e-Sevai centres in order to get the services within closer proximity to provide online e-Sevai services to the people at doorsteps, a press release said. To get benefit out of this scheme, citizen can apply through TN e-Sevai portal www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in /www.tnega.tn.gov.in from 11.30 a.m. on June 1 to 8.00 p.m. on June 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US