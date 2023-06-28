HamberMenu
‘E-Sevai For All’ scheme to be launched 

June 28, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

‘E-Sevai For All’ scheme will be launched soon by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency.

The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency is establishing the e-Sevai centres through agencies like the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), the Primary Agriculture Credit Co-operative Societies (PACCS), the Tamil Nadu Corporation Development for Women and others to provide government services to people at their doorsteps. TNEGA will also provide e-Sevai services through open citizen portal.

The new scheme now facilitates all citizens to start the e-Sevai centres in order to get the services within closer proximity to provide online e-Sevai services to the people at doorsteps, a press release said. To get benefit out of this scheme, citizen can apply through TN e-Sevai portal www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in /www.tnega.tn.gov.in from 11.30 a.m. on June 1 to 8.00 p.m. on June 30.

