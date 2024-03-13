e-Seva centres could help eliminate middlemen from LLR application process

March 13, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

The proposal of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety Authority to accept applications through the e-Seva centres in the city and State would help in facilitating customers to get learner’s licence without much hardship.

The Transport Commissioner on Tuesday announced that customers could apply for LLRs through the 55,000 e-Seva centres located across the State.

A senior official of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety Authority said the facility to apply for LLRs was already available online, but most people visited driving schools or nearby internet browsing centres to apply for LLRs. In some cases people depended on middlemen for the service and they charged exorbitant costs. With the e-centres customers could save money, as only ₹60 would be charged as facilitation fees at these centres, he added.

As part of the project, the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety Authority has given training to those manning the centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the application is filed the applicants have to take the online test by visiting the particular Regional Transport Offices or in their computer after which the LLRs would be issued.

M. Anitha, a resident of Tiruvallur district, who applied for LLR at an e–Seva centre said more awareness should be created among the public as people had to travel a long distance to visit RTOs in the districts.

The Commissionerate has plans to expand the services of applying for driving licences and permits in the future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.