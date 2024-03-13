GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

e-Seva centres could help eliminate middlemen from LLR application process

March 13, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The proposal of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety Authority to accept applications through the e-Seva centres in the city and State would help in facilitating customers to get learner’s licence without much hardship. 

The Transport Commissioner on Tuesday announced that customers could apply for LLRs through the 55,000 e-Seva centres located across the State. 

A senior official of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety Authority said the facility to apply for LLRs was already available online, but most people visited driving schools or nearby internet browsing centres to apply for LLRs. In some cases people depended on middlemen for the service and they charged exorbitant costs. With the e-centres customers could save money, as only ₹60 would be charged as facilitation fees at these centres, he added. 

As part of the project, the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety Authority has given training to those manning the centres. 

Once the application is filed the applicants have to take the online test by visiting the particular Regional Transport Offices or in their computer after which the LLRs would be issued. 

M. Anitha, a resident of Tiruvallur district, who applied for LLR at an e–Seva centre said more awareness should be created among the public as people had to travel a long distance to visit RTOs in the districts.  

The Commissionerate has plans to expand the services of applying for driving licences and permits in the future.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.