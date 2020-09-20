E-pass counters back at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

20 September 2020 23:53 IST

CMO asked officials to reopen them

Two days after they were closed, e-pass counters were back at Chennai airport’s domestic terminal on Sunday, following the intervention of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Sources said the decision to close the counters for domestic passengers was taken three days ago by lower-level staff without orders from higher authorities.

On Sunday, the CMO asked the officials to resume the operation of the counters. Since the last week of May, officials of Chengalpattu district had been manning the counters, and Health Department staff had been carrying out COVID-19 testing at the airport.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India said a meeting was held on Saturday, and airlines raised concerns about the closure of the counters.

Airport sources said thousands of passengers were getting e-passes from the counters every day, and crowd management was a challenge. In many instances, physical distancing norms were never followed.

“It would be ideal if passengers get the passes on the T.N. portal. It is very easy to get them online now,” an official said.

“There was a discussion on operating more flights, and the State authorities said they would consider the proposal. But we don’t know when we would get permission for more flights,” an official said.