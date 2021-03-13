CHENNAI

13 March 2021 03:01 IST

e-EPIC camps set up in Chennai

Advertising

Advertising

Starting Saturday, the Chennai district election office will conduct e-EPIC camps at 1,056 polling locations in the city. Electors who have not received their EPIC cards have been asked to visit the camps to get assistance in downloading the e-EPIC, which will be accepted by officials during polling. Over 80,000 first-time voters are expected to visit the camps in the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai.