e-EPIC camps set up in Chennai

Starting Saturday, the Chennai district election office will conduct e-EPIC camps at 1,056 polling locations in the city. Electors who have not received their EPIC cards have been asked to visit the camps to get assistance in downloading the e-EPIC, which will be accepted by officials during polling. Over 80,000 first-time voters are expected to visit the camps in the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai.

