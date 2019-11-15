e-court launched at Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal in Chennai

Justice P. P. Bhatt, President of the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday launched an e-court at the Chennai bench.

ITAT is a quasi-judicial institution that was set up in January, 1941 and specializes in dealing with appeals under the Direct Taxes Acts. The orders passed by the ITAT are final, an appeal lies to the High Court only if a substantial question of law arises for determination.

A fully-equipped separate court room with seamless conferencing facilities has been set up at the Chennai bench of ITAT. Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad benches of ITAT already have the e-court facility.

“This is aimed at delivering justice at the doorstep. Cases from places like Madurai and Coimbatore can be heard sitting in Chennai through video-conferencing,” Justice P.P. Bhatt told reporters. He also said that overall there are 9,000 pending cases, out of which Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region have 5,200 pending cases. Mr. Bhatt also gave an example of the e-court in Ahmedabad hearing and disposing of 2,000 appeals from Rajkot.

G.S. Pannu, vice president of the Tribunal said this was a step towards ease of living and would help in faster disposal of cases. N.V. Vasudevan, vice president of the Tribunal and members of ITAT, Chennai were present on the occasion.