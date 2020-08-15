E-commerce executive arrested for sending obscene clips to woman

The victim invited him to her house and handed him over to the police

The Choolaimedu police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old delivery executive of an e-commerce firm for sexually harassing a woman by sending obscene videos and texts through WhatsApp to her. The suspect has been identified as R. Vimalraj of Orathur near Tiruttani.

The police said the victim got separated from her husband and was living with her parents in Arumbakkam. It all started when she attended a call and had to hear vulgar talk from the caller on the other side.

Recently, she received several vulgar clips from him on WhatsApp. Despite her repeated warnings, he did not stop sending the videos.

With help of her relatives, she laid a trap to nab him and invited him to her house by sending a text message. He was caught by her relatives when he landed in her house. He was handed over to the police. Choolaimedu police arrested him and have booked him under Sections 354 (Sexual Harassment) and provisions of Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Information Technology Act.